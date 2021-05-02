Suspected Lagos Robbers Busted With Stolen SUV (Photo)

The Lagos State Police Command on Saturday said its officers have arrested suspected armed robbers, Nnonyelu Kelechukwu, and Okongi Godspower and recovered a stolen vehicle from them.

A statement issued by the command‘s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi said operatives attached to FESTAC Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), made the arrest on 29th April, 2021 at about 9am and recovered the vehicle.

Adejobi said some community leaders in FESTAC had informed the DPO that the suspects wanted to sell one unregistered Lexus 2004 SUV to one Anas at the rate of N1,000,000 and that they suspected that the vehicle must have been stolen.

“The DPO and his team tracked down and arrested the suspects and the unregistered Lexus SUV was recovered to the station.

“The suspects have confessed that they removed the vehicle from somewhere in Alaba-Rago Area of Lagos State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has commended the efforts of the Division for arresting the suspected armed robbers and directed that they should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation and possible arrest of other members of the syndicate,” Adejobi said.



https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/05/01/suspected-lagos-robbers-kelechukwu-godspower-busted-with-stolen-suv/