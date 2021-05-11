Suspected Thief Burnt To Death For Stealing Handkerchief In Anambra

A man, whose identity could not be ascertained as of press time, was on Monday set ablaze at the Nkpor junction in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the suspect snatched a handkerchief from a victim and bolted away, thinking that it was money.

A source said, “The deceased, in company with his gang members, was at the junction robbing passers-by of their valuables.

“The deceased stole a handkerchief from a victim’s pocket and took off with his gang members ,thinking it was money

“The victim raised the alarm, which attracted sympathisers, who immediately mobilised and pursued them.

“One of them was apprehended, while the others escaped. The apprehended robber was beaten to a pulp and asked to identify or disclose the whereabouts of his fleeing accomplices, but he refused and was set ablaze.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident.

Source: https://punchng.com/anambra-suspected-thief-burnt-to-death-for-stealing-handkerchief/