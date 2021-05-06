Suspected Yahoo Girl Arrested By EFCC After Posting This On Facebook (Photos)

A Nigerian lady identified as Sassie Dira has been arrested by the Economic for Financial Crime Commission for alleged internet fraud, hours after a Facebook post she made.

We gathered that Dira made a post about herself, posed by the side of a flashy car and a designer bag while calling on guys with royal blood to link up with her.

Sharing cute photos of herself besides her luxury car; Dira wrote;

”First day of the month looking absolutely stunning as usual, fake life at its peak but don’t borrow clothing to show off fully focused for the kingdom”

However, hours after she made the post, the EFCC picked her up for allegedly involving in Internet fraud.



Here is the EFCC report on the arrest of Okiemute Deborah aka Sassie Dira

Four Suspected Internet Fraudster Arrested in Makurdi

The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday May 1, 2021 arrested four members of a syndicate of internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspects, Gideon Damisa, Sunday James, Friday Ebosele and Okiemute Deborah, were rounded up by operatives of the Commission following intelligence report on their alleged criminal activities in and around Makurdi metropolis.

At the point of arrest, the principal suspect Gideon Damisa was in possession of a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 2010 Model, 1 iPhone, 2 Pro Max, 2 Infinix phone and ATM cards, among others.

They will soon be charged to court.

