Akwa ibom state will soon boast of 3 standard stadium that can host any match in the state.

1. Godswill Akpabios international Stadium

2. Eket Township stadium (almost completed)

3. Uyo township Stadium (still in progress) etc.

Note the state boast of some (5) good clubs playing top flight football both in NPFL and NNL.

Now this governor deserve an award as a sport loving governor of the year.

Find below pictorial views of Eket In’t stadium ..

