Take Me To Court, Bode George Dares Tinubu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has dared the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu to take him to court, if he was not corrupt.

He also challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be bold enough to take Tinubu to court for corruption charges

George, a retired Commodore of the Nigerian Navy, said Tinubu had corruption cases hanging on his neck, calling on the EFCC to carry out an investigation into how the former Lagos Governor, allegedly stole over N34 billion through his company, Alpha Beta Consulting.

He spoke yesterday as a guest on Arise News 'The Morning Show' anchored by the trio of Dr. Reuben Abati, Tundun Abiola and Rufai Oseni

The PDP chieftain, who once served as Military Governor of Ondo State, charged the EFCC Boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to be bold enough to reopen investigation into the Alpha Beta matter since the former managing director of the company, Oladapo Apara, had petitioned the anti-graft agency.

When reminded that he was making unsubstantiated allegations against the APC national leader and could be sued, the PDP chieftain retorted:

“Let us go to court so we both will be talking under oath. I am saying these allegations we have documents. EFCC has been investigating.

“The former managing director of Alpha Beta himself stated black and white how they have been siphoning the money of the Lagos state treasury…let him take me to court.

“We will go there, I will say my own and the papers will be there and let him defend himself. First of all, we want the original certificate of the University he claims he attended and exactly what is his own real name.

“Look, you want to get a clown to be your head, what you would breed would be a pool of clowns. We need people and there are people in this country. I am ready if he wants to take me to court.

“Bola Tinubu is an ‘Emperor’, God bless you if you are not part of his own line. You know what happened in the last election. Have you ever heard anywhere in the world where you have a bullion van on the day of election?

“Were they carrying food to his house? He was not arrested, he was not cocooned, he was not containerised and taken to the cooler.

“These are not things he had done in the dark..openly. So, why are you saying Bode George is this and all that, it is absolute nonsense,” he said.

