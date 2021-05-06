TECNO Camon 17 Unboxing, First Impressions And Specifications + Price (Photos)

TECNO Camon 17 ‘Deepsea’ Unboxing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVMZW-W5eio

The Camon 17 is probably going to be the most popular of the Camon 17 series, which I think, based on Camon 16 releases, will comprise of the TECNO Camon 17 Pro, Camon 17S and probably TECNO Camon 17P, in some select regions. It is a beautiful phone but suffers from the usual cons i.e 720P display and micro USB port. On the upside, it features18W fast charging and 90hz refresh rate, plus a rather competitive price of ₦74,000 for the 128GB/4GB variant.

Also, it does not have that old school dot notch that the Spark 7 series does, but rather a punch hole cut-out.

TECNO Camon 17 Specs

• 6.6″ HD+ 90Hz IPS/LCD Display

• Plastic Back

• MediaTek Helio G85

• 48MP + 2MP+ QVGA Back Camera

• 8MP Front Camera

• 4 +128GB RAM/Storage

• 5000mAh Battery (18Watt Charging)

• Android 11

• 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.95mm & 198g

See screenshots from video below