Tecno Ranked 6th Among Top 100 Admired Brands In Africa

TECNO Mobile has ranked for five consecutive years among the TOP 6 brands on the African continent, marking another prestigious recognition of the brand’s leadership in Africa.

Established in 2011, the Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands rankings are the most authoritative survey and analysis on brands and underlying businesses in Africa, based on a study by Geopoll across 28 countries spanning all the five economic regions and analysis and ranking by Kantar and Brand Leadership.

Collectively they account for over 80% of the population and over 80% of the GDP of Africa. The 2021 survey was conducted between March and April 2021 and yielded over 80,000 brand mentions and over 3,500 unique brands.

Since establishment, TECNO made a strategic decision to focus on Africa. When the brand first entered Africa, its core strategy was to focus on sub-Saharan Africa, where cell phone penetration was very low and was largely ignored by global cell phone manufacturers.

The aim was to bring a cell phone that would suit African consumers and improve the lives of as many people in Africa as possible by bridging the digital gap through technology and innovation.

The brand as since then set numerous records that defines its success and popularity. To name a few, TECNO was the first to launch dual SIM cards in Africa over a decade ago to solve the expensive data-roaming problem and the complexity of mobile connections.

TECNO was also the first to develop longer-lasting batteries that provided 72 hours of battery life to solve the power supply issues. The brand was the first to bring dark-skin camera solutions and the best Camera phone for the continent, which is now a recognized leader in this regard at global level.

After more than a decade of committment and consistency in Africa, the rewards are finally falling in. Earlier in the year, Counterpoint Research ranked TECNO as Africa’s Top1 smartphone brand in 2020, stating that TECNO made its breakthroughs in mobile photography technology and continued investment in the market throughout the pandemic despite a challenging year. And now, with Brand Africa’s new rankings, TECNO has once again come out tops, becoming a leading player in mid to high-end mobile brand segments in Africa.

TECNO brand spokesperson sharing that, “ We’re very honoured to be listed again amongst African’s Best Brands ranking this year and to be part of the key contributor to the development of African business.

Shouldering African consumers’ trust and great support, we will keep the momentum to continuously unlock our best of contemporay products and technologies for consumers across Africa and inspire them to pursue a better life via mobile technology innovations.”

