The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III on Tuesday urged the Federal government to explain to Nigerians how much loots it had recovered and what they were being used for, Newspremises reports.

He spoke in Sokoto at the zonal dialogue with stakeholders on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, organized by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission for the northwest zone.

The Sultan, represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said keeping mute on the recovered loots would spell doom for the fight against corruption in the country.

“The government owes Nigerians an explanation, we want to know how much billions of naira was recovered from our past leaders. Where the monies are and what are they doing with them?

“This explanation is necessary considering the state of our education and other infrastructure like roads which need serious government attention,” he said

He said the founders of the Sokoto Caliphate had written many books on corruption and how it could be addressed using Islamic ways.

The Sultan urged Nigerian leaders to obtain copies of those books in order to be guided in getting to tackling corruption.

The zonal head of ICPC in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Ibrahim Alkali said the national ethics and integrity policy was a child of necessity as “it was conceived and delivered out of the urgent need to resuscitate and rejuvenate our lost values of honesty and integrity as a nation.”

Meanwhile, Newspremises had previously reported that, the British Government has formally paid the £4,214,017.66 looted funds recovered from family members and associates of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

The Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris, has confirmed that the recovered Ibori loot had been paid to Delta State.

https://newspremises.com.ng/tell-us-where-recovered-loots-are-sultan-of-skoto-tells-fg/