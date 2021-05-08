The Agony Of Being A Glo Network User

Hi guys,

I am here to speak my mind and the minds of thousands if not millions of other Glo users going through the same pain I go through.

As I am typing I just left a Glo office and branched at restaurant to eat.

I stay in Ibadan and I lost my sim late last year after I have linked my NIN to the sim.

I have been to virtually all Glo offices in Ibadan and it’s the same story.

The PolyIbadan office like six times

The Challenge office one time

The Idiape office four times.

Just to retrieve a sim I lost despite having all the requirements for sim retrieval, it has not been possible.

My last visit today was at the Idiape office. We were told to come back after the Muslim celebration coming.

I have never seen a useless network as Glo in this Country.

They told me and many others that when we bought the sims years back, the background picture was not white, so we have to wait till God knows when.

How is that the fault of their customers?

How senseless and stupid are they saying this trash and keeping people away from using their sims. When many use it for business.

And bad thing about it is you can’t port the number until you retrieve it.

Other Network providers are already doing sim replacements easily and here is an indeginous network saying trash.

I wrote their head office and I was replied through the Email that due to the fact that it was not white background that is on their computer data page, the sims have to be re-registered. Okay reregister and give us our sims. They say we have to wait.

This is my online business sim I use for Amazon and Payoneer. I have not been able to transact business on my Amazon account since last year, I have money to withdraw on Payoneer and I can’t. I need to take care of my family I can’t.

Slow browsing, senseless policies and poor customer service.

On getting my sim back, it won’t take me two days before porting to Airtel or MTN.

Pls help helpless Nigerians push to front page.