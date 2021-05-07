The Amaechi Memo To Buhari That Led To Hadiza Usman’s Suspension As NPA Boss

OFFICE THE HONOURABLE MINISTER FEDERAL MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION HEADQUARTERS, BUKAR DIPCHARIMA HOUSE Central Business District, Off 3rd Avenue, P.M.B. 0336, Abuja 4th March, 2021

FM4 AlDFA/OMP/1/01

The President Federal Republic of Nigeria State House Abuja

REMMITANCE OF OPERATING SURPLUS TO THE CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FUND ACCOUNT (CRF) BY THE NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY FROM 2016 – DATE

It has been observed from the records submitted by the Budget Office of the Federation that the yearly remittance of operating surpluses by the Nigerian Ports Authority from year 2016 to 2020 has been far short of the amount due for actual remittance (see the tables attached). In view of the above I wish to suggest that the financial account of the activities of Nigerian Ports Authority be investigated for the period 2016 to 2020 to ascertain the true financial position and the outstanding unrernitted balance of One hundred and sixty five billion, three hundred and twenty million, nine hundred and sixty two thousand, six hundred and ninety seven naira only (N165,320,962,697).

PRAYERS; Approve that the account and remittance of NPA in the period of 2016 — 2020 be audited to account for the gross shortfall of remitted public funds.

RT Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

Honourable Minister

Reference:

PRES/99/MT/34

The Hon. Minister. Ministry of Transportation, Central Business Area. Abuja.

STATE HOUSE, ABUJA, NIGERIA.

17.2021

RE: REMITTANCE OF OPERATING SURPLUS TO THE CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FUND ACCOUNT (CRF) BY THE NIGERIAN PORTS AUTHORITY FROM 2016 – DATE

Reference:

A. Letter FMT/F 6 A/OF/AMP/I/01 dated 4th March. 2021.

1 write to forward Reference A to you and to convey to you Mr. President’s approval of your prayers 2. Submitted for your further action. please.

Prof. Ibrahim A.Gambari .

2019 — 2020 Remittances

The Audit of the 2019 Financial Statement has been completed and awaiting consideration of the Authorities Board at which point the final figures for the 2019 operating surplus will be determined for consequent computation of the amount due for remittance to the CFR. But thus far the Authority has made a remittance of N31.683 billion for the 2019 remittance while the sum of N51.049 billion has also thus far been remitted for 2020 while awaiting the audited of the financial statement to determine the final amount required for both 2019 and 2020 at which point the Authority will make the payment of the balance as required. (Attached is are the treasury receipt for the respective payments).

Based on the above, we wish to clarify the following:

1. The Authority’s computation of its remittances to the CFR are concluded arising from numbers from Audited Financial Statements using the template forwarded to the Authority from the Fiscal Responsibility Commission as herewith attached and not budgetary provision 2. That the Authority has remitted the full amount due it to CFR for the periods 2017 and 2018 arising from the Operating Surplus derived from the Audited Financial Statement for the period totaling N 76.384 billion as evidenced in attached treasury receipts. 3. That the Authority has remitted a total of N 82.687 billion for the period 2019 and 2020 pending the audit of the financial statement at which point the amount so computed arising from the value of the Operating Surplus in the audited financial statement will be remitted to the CFR.

We wish to request that the Chief of Staff requests the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation who are the statutorily custodian of status of payment to the CRF to provide clarification on the above so as to establish the true position of the Authorities remittances to the CFR

Respectfully Submitted

Hadiza Bala Usman Managing Director/CEO