The Challenges Of Loving And Marrying A Physically Challenged Spouse

Loving your partner comes with its own perks but, you gotta pull through regardless of what anyone thinks or says. Especially if the society sees them as socially unfit or not good enough to mix up with others. A lot of people will naturally shy away from and not want to do anything personal with anyone thought of as a social joke but, what they fail to realise is that everyone has his or her own class of choice. You’ll readily see those that look beyond their partner’s baggage and marry them for who they are and not what the society thinks of them; that’s a one in a ten thousand case scenario.

The woman pictured with her kids and husband in this picture was interviewed by a certain media house sometime last week and, she was asked on what exactly made her marry her husband whom she knew very well was an amputee. She described it as pure love and that she loved him for who he was as a person and not wjat any other person thought of him. She mentioned that she was laughed at, scorned and thrown jabs at for choosing to be with such a man but, she paid no attention to the, because loving him was what was more important to her than anything else. She didn’t even think, for a second, what it will be like without him because he had now become an integral part of her life.

Physically disabled couple

Then came the issue of family acceptance. Her family had a very hard time accepting him because they didn’t see this coming. The last person they expected their daughter to come home with was a double amputee; you can imagine the many thoughts that ran through their minds. They made it clear to her that they’d never accept her choice of man as a husband but, the lady was more determined than ever to stick to her man. After much back and forth, the family had no choice than to allow her have her way and, the two lovers got married. Just few years into the marriage and, the couple were blessed with two children. You can imagine the joy and excitement she must’ve felt, knowing that love finally triumphed over popular opinions. A lot of people must’ve termed her crazy for electing to be with such a man but, she made her choice and stuck with it. Most importantly, the fact that they even have two healthy-looking children from same union is proof that true love, indeed, stands the test of time.

Perhaps, if you’re married to a physically challenged or amputee spouse, dont allow the society project its wants on you. You made your choice of spouse and, what’s important is that you two love each other. Granted that not everyone has the liver to marry such a spouse, nobody is allowed to make you feel depressed over your choice cos, you settled for what you wanted. It’s your choice, not the society’s. It’s your prerogative, not the society’s. People shouldn’t be shamed because they choose to be with their choice of spouse and, it must not be what you think is right that another person wants. This lady decided on what she wanted and damned the naysayers and, look where they are now. She looked beyond his physical disabilities and loved him for the person that he is.

In the end – LOVE IS ALL THAT MATTERS!

