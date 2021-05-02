The Craziest Thing A Student Ever Told You As A Teacher?

Guys taking up the mantle of teaching is crazy, there are fun aspects of being a teacher and there are also the well not fun aspect of teaching. In this line of occupation you meet strange kids, I will be sharing the craziest thing a student said to me as a Teacher.

Well as a Teacher teaching mathematics, my favorite class just happen to be the SS1 class being that they are the less noisy and very easy to manage. The other SSS classes seemed to be rogue to young teachers like myself.

There was a day, I was teaching them and I am the kind of guy that adds humor to my teaching and tease both the boys and girls, but there was this particular boy that skips school like as if he is a part timer. I rarely see him, I don’t really know him, I don’t even know about his performance and even how to tease him.

So I asked for my assignment as that is the manner of things before introducing the topic for the day and this boy didn’t do it.

Now this is an opportunity to know him, funny enough you know the kind of person a student is after you flog him or her just by watching their countenance.

Some wear expression of remorse, anger, fear, extreme sadness while very few just appear to be indifferent.

I took the long skinny cane and added a smirk to my face and notice this slender boy was sweating like he just went for a dive in otamiri river somewhere in imo state.

I held my peace and asked if anything was wrong, he answered nothing. I asked ” why are you sweating” the whole class started laughing, and they chorused “he just like sweating”.

Well I have never seen anybody whose hubby is sweating.

I smiled and then reduced his corporal punishment to just 3 stroke the initial smacking suppose to be 6 and I gave him some good smacking.

I later met him and asked why he rarely comes to school, his reply was “my mummy just like when I am home with her'”

It just sounded crazy to me, maybe I was expecting a reasonable answer but in actuality he was telling the truth. It was that day I knew some parent just let their kids decide any time they wish to go to school. Well he made a bad decision of coming to school that day sha, that’s because he got some good flogging.