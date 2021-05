Praise be to Allaah.

Zakaah (Zakaah on wealth) is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is different from the zakaah that must be paid at the end of Ramadaan (zakaat al-fitr also known as Sadaqatul-fitr).

Towards the end of Ramadan, you are to pay Zakaatul Fitri, do you know this? don’t forget, you can only do that before Eid.

May Allah accept it from me and you and make it easy for us(Ameen).