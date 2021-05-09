‘The Disadvantages Of Having A Baby Mama’

This post is to those guys out there who believe having a baby mama is more restful, secure and enjoyable than having a wife.

Your fear of marriage and clinging to baby mama hood doesn’t guarantee you a less strenuous life as some of you may think.

There are more challenges and difficulties when you have a baby mama which might even lead you to an early grave which I will be highlighting here.

Here are the reasons why I believe having a baby mama is a bad idea…

1. You’ll have a whorish woman to deal with

In the case of having kids with a random woman or women, if you don’t marry her, she is not exclusive to you. So you may have other baby daddies to compete with which you may not be able to handle.

Do you know that a man is reduced to nothing just by means of contending with a whorish woman? A man with a whorish woman will never go to the grave in peace.

The ways of such a woman will make you sick and she will be like rotteness in your bones.

Moreover trying to persuade her to stick with you only will yield no fruit as she will only refuse.

As a matter of fact when a man tries to tame a whorish woman, there will be no rest.

2. You might have a scornful child

Growing up in such a household could be detrimental to your child to having a well-balanced life. Also considering the high tendency that women fall for bad boys, your co-baby daddies could be drug dealers, scam artists, etc.

Exposing your child to these men when they come to visit their own children will teach your child crime and cause him/her to be scornful and such a child will not be a joy to you, his father.

He/she will tend to despise upright things and cleave to atrocious ones.

He/she will also despise you as well and would hardly listen to your corrections.

3. Your child will be poorly cared for

Besides the irresponsible mother, such men are likely to be less responsible with child support for their kid(s), so whatever you pay for your kid(s) will also be shared with the irresponsible baby daddies kid(s) leaving your kid(s) with less.

4. You will contend with an unapologetic manipulative woman

A whorish woman perpetuate evil but will only rub her hands and clean her mouth and say, “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

That is how she is and that is who she will be to you.

Besides poisoning your child’s mind about you, she may also deny you the right to your child(ren) when you fail to meet to her requirements and there’s very little you can do about it.

5. You may contract sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

If by chance you sleep with her again, you might end up having health problems gotten from co-baby daddies such as STDs.

6. You might get into trouble

You may have to battle jealous co-baby daddies and might end up in trouble due to a fall out with them.

7. Your life becomes more difficult

You’re more likely to have difficulty in various aspects of your life, financially, socially, spiritually and mentally.

8. Your reputation might suffer

Society will deem you irresponsible and you’ll be shamefully categorized as one of the grown irresponsible fools around.

On pure thought is it worth it?

Let’s not deceive ourselves. Marriage being natural is more restful and enjoyable than having a baby mama.

When you marry the person compatible with you and you are up to the task of being a true family man, you’ll have a beautiful home.

Stop looking at those with failed marriages if you’re a man driven by bad news and learn how to lead a home properly, then every other thing will fall into place.

