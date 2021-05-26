The Policeman That Was Killed By Teargas Explosion In Ebonyi (Photos)

Photos Of The Policeman That Was Killed By ‘Tearsgas Explosion’ In Ebonyi

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

IGBERE TV has obtained photos of the policeman that was killed in Ebonyi State by ‘tearsgas’.

The Police Command in Ebonyi said there was no incident of suicide bombing in the state as being circulated in social media.

DSP Loveth Odeh, Command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO) told journalist on Tuesday in Abakaliki that the pictures were not in connection with a suicide bomber.

“There is no bomb explosion in Ebonyi, but regrettably, this morning, one of our mobile police personnel attached to Afikpo on special duty was wounded by teargas.

“The officer mistakenly hit a teargas hung on his belt, and unfortunately, the device exploded and wounded him and he died.

“The lifeless body, the man in the picture is Inspector Idi Aminu, attached to 32 PMF Abakaliki but on special duty at Afikpo.

“So, there is no bomb blast or explosion in Ebonyi. The general public should disregard the information,” the PPRO said

