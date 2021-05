I am a civil servant on grade level eight. I have been in service for seven years but I do not find if easy financially.

I am planning on getting a keke napepe on a hire purchase to supplement my income as the salary I get at the end of the month is not enough to carry the family. But my question is does it worth it getting keke on a hire purchase.

Knowing fully that I will be making a weekly return. Please those that are knowledgeable in this type of business, should I go into it.