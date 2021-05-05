The Ridiculous Fees On Rivers State University Portal (Photos)

Good day Nairalanders
I came here to report a very big problem that should be addressed by the school authority or the state Government.
School resumption is slated for 10th May for returning students and I just went to my portal now to pay my fees . What I saw was far from shocking as the school has added ridiculous fees to milk the student community dry
What is portal access fee
Sports fee
I can’t get my hand on all the screenshot but this is bad for struggling students.
My total school fees is now 90k
This is unacceptable