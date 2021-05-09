~~~Daily Spiritual Digest~~~

________________________________

[09-05-2021]

Focus: The speck in your Eyes

WORD FOR TODAY

Don’t invest your life, precious time and resources into the ministry of criticism. Examine your life and allow God to judge everyone according to their deeds!!!

************************************

Scriptural Reference

“Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? . . . first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.( Matthew 7:3-5 NIV)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Everything you see men doing is a prototype of what you can also do; rather than criticizing, examine yourself to see if you are doing the same thing in a different dimension. Explore your strength in removing every speck in your eyes.

Let the speck in the eyes of men remind you always of the need to repent from the shortcomings in your life. The best you can do in this end-time; is to stand like Joseph, David and Daniel of our time.

Don’t be eaten up by what others are doing. The dimension of your judgement towards others will also set a benchmark to your own life for judgement. Don’t be too quick to criticize men based on their appearance either in words or in deeds. At best, discuss with them and pray for them even as you commit your life to God in that respect!

+ Is your eyes free from specks?

Lord! I receive the grace to place much priority on important issues of my spiritual life in Jesus name. Amen!!!

Emphasis:

Every man will meet God and face Judgement. There are pressing issues that require much attention in your life than engaging in the ministry of criticism!!!

Have a Refreshed Worship Experience!!!