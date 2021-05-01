The Tallest Building In Bayelsa State (Photos, Video)

Many people see Bayelsa state as a state with nothing to how despite being an oil producing state. That is far from the truth because there are places in bayelsa state that you won’t know until you’re told.

I present to you the tallest building in Bayelsa state and one of the tallest in the Niger Delta.

This is the 17-storey headquarters of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), located in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

It has a 1000-Seater Capacity Auditorium, Four-Level Car Park and 10 megawatts gas-fired Independent Power Plant at Elebele.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frstfZ7–9c