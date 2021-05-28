‘This Is Why Living In South-East Is Now More Dangerous Than Living In Afghanistan’

Reno Omokri: Soldiers Can Kill ANY Southeas Man And Claim He Was An ESN/IPOB/UGM

Reno Omokri took to his Instagram handle to state that members of Nigeria security forces may abuse the ongoing fight against insecurity in Southeast Nigeria by using the opportunity to fight or kill their own personal enemies, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

“The way things stand now, soldiers can shoot and kill ANY man in Southeastern Nigeria, and claim he was an Unknown Gunman. There are no investigations carried out on the veracity of these claims. No accountability. A soldier with a grudge can get rid of any man whose face he does not like, and claim that the fellow was ESN/IPOB/UGM and he gets away with murder. Living in Nigeria’s Southeast is now more dangerous than living in Afghanistan

#TableShaker”

