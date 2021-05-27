Those Leaving PDP For APC Are Jumping From Frying Pan To Fire – Bode George

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said politicians decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are making mistakes which they will later regret.

Speaking in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Bode George who admitted that all is not well within the PDP, however, said the solution is to join hands with other like minds and find a solution rather than joining APC that has more challenges.

According to George who is the Atona Odua of Yorubaland, leaving PDP for APC is akin to jumping from frying pan to fire.

“I really don’t understand why PDP leaders will contemplate joining APC at this moment. You don’t bite the fingers that fed you. To me, anyone leaving PDP for APC now is just jumping from frying pan to fire. If your house is leaking, you stay there and repair it.

“You don’t abandon a house you laboured to build and move to another house to become a tenant just because yours is leaking. A rolling stone gathers no moss; a platform that gave you recognition and honoured you, why will you just abandon it like that? You think those you are going to meet in APC will fold their hands and watch you become their leader?

“Look at a former Delta governor who joined APC, is he not back to PDP? Even the Ebonyi governor that joined them, what has he achieved since then?

“There is no doubt in my mind that we have problems in this party but we must stay and sort the problems out because it is not a private company to anybody.”

