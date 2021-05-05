‘Three Things A Feminist Should Avoid’ (Opinion)

Feminism is an ideology that believes in equality of all the sexes in all aspects and strata of life …It is about both gender having equal rights and opportunities and as long as you believe in this ideology, you are a feminist whether you are a male or female.

But Feminism transcends beyond sex equality hence there is a deeper twist to this term Feminism and it is simply about a woman having total freedom to do what she wants without any form of inhibitions… it is about a woman having total independence in all facets of life and this is the true definition of Feminism.

Be that as it may, i find a very funny contradictions in the persona or way of life of ladies who claim to be feminists and that is the crux of this piece… Below are three things a female Feminist should avoid and any lady who claims to be a feminist yet is involved in any of these three is hypocritical or perhaps confused about who she is.

1. A FEMINIST SHOULD AVOID MARRIAGE : Except there is a different form of marriage asides the one institutionalized by the creator GOD almighty then i think any feminist who goes into marriage is on a wild goose chase or should just give up the ideology.

There is no way you can be a feminist and practise the submissiveness as commanded by GOD. A feminist does what she wants and she is not obliged to obey any man. The bible and even the Quran clearly state that the Husband is the head of the wife and a wife MUST SUBMIT AND OBEY HER HUSBAND. This is a total deviation from the ideology of feminism and any feminist who is married is not a true feminist.

2. A FEMINIST MUST NEVER DEPEND ON ANY MAN FINANCIALLY: You can’t be a feminist and still want a man to pay your bills…a feminist makes her own money 100% and will never at any point depend partly or totally on any man for money. After all, financial independence is a core attribute of a feminist.

3. A FEMINIST SHOULD NEVER TURN DOWN ANY TASK OR JOB WITH AN EXCUSE THAT IT IS A MAN’S THING:

It is all about equality so there is no job designated for the men, a feminist should be able to take up any task no matter how manly it appears and any lady who believes in the feminism ideology yet shies away from certain tasks with an excuse that it is a man’s thing should simply give up the ideology.

My candid opinion…You may add yours.