Timaya To Eedris Abdulkareem: Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop The Blames, Go & Work

Dirty looking Igbo smoker, stop blaming people, go and work — Timaya blast Eedris Abdukareem

Following the release of a diss track targeted at Festus Keyamo, ace musician Timaya has come out to condemn Eedris Abdulkareem.

Focus Naija can report that “Senior Advocate of Nonsense” is a follow up diss track against the minister of state for labour and employment.

According to Timaya, he was a back up singer for Eedris Abdulkareem for many years but was never paid for his services.

“I was your back up artist and you did not appreciate me. You regarded me like a nobody, I paid my transport to your shows because I was learning. You have never paid me one day. You disregard people, how many people don blow through you”, the Dem Mama crooner asked.

“Where are all the people that were with you before? You come on social media, where the f**k are you? Don’t blame people, Go and work. Dirty looking Igbo smoker“

