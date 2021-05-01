Tony Elumelu Shares His ‘How It Started Vs How It Is Going’ Photos

No doubt, every successful personality today had one time had it rough or gone through turbulent periods which are at times documented in pictures. This is the case of billionaire Tony Elumelu, Igbere TV reports.

The philanthropist and Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) recently got many talking after he posted a throwback photo of himself.

He made the post on Twitter as he joined the ‘How it started vs how it is going’ social media challenge.

The tweet gained huge traction with over 53k likes as of the time of making this report.

Nigerians marvelled at how times have changed for the Harvard scholar, with many making funny remarks about his looks.

https://twitter.com/TonyOElumelu/status/1387778996033757202?s=20