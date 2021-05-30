Traditional Wedding Pictures Of A Plus-Sized Nigerian Woman In A Wheelchair (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Traditional Wedding Of Pretty Nigerian Woman On Wheelchair, Dorathy Osaronu (Photos)

Nigerian woman, Dorathy Osaronu, who uses wheelchair has shared photos from her traditional wedding with her husband, IgbereTV reports.

A few weeks ago, Dorathy credited God for doing the impossible “twice” as she shared her wedding invitation card and pre-wedding photos on Facebook.

Sharing photos from her traditional wedding, she wrote;

“The Royal Wedding 2021

Men said it’s Impossible but God said it’s Possible

What God cannot do does not exist

Few shots from our traditional marriage last weekend

Eleme felt the Heat

Skin: Dora’s glow

Instagram: @officialprincessnana

Wedding Pictures loading…..”

