Trailer Loses Brake In Imo, Crushes 20 Women To Death (Photos)

BREAKING!!! Over 20 Women Crushed To Death As Trailer Loses Brake In Imo

By Wisdom Nwedene

At least twenty women have been crushed to death after a trailer lost control and ran over them at Nkwo Mmiri in Nwangele LGA of Imo State.

According to an eyewitness who confirmed the sad incident to IGBERE TV, residents of the area are in tears over the incident.

IGBERE TV gathered that about fifteen persons that sustained injuries have been rushed to the hospital.

https://igberetvnews.com/1388916/breaking-20-women-crushed-death-trailer-loses-brake-imo/