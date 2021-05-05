Transfer Rumours: Kane, Johnstone, Sterling, Bale, Sancho, Buendia, Kante, Depay

Manchester United’s owners are ready to sanction a £90m bid for Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane, 27, as they attempt to quell the recent fan unrest. (Sun)

United have also joined Premier League rivals Tottenham and West Ham in the race to sign West Brom’s English goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28, in preparation for the departure of Spanish stopper David de Gea, 30, this summer. (ESPN)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side may instead turn to Aston Villa’s English keeper Tom Heaton, 35, as Johnstone would prefer a move to West Ham to ensure regular first-team appearances. (Star)

West Brom will demand £20m for Johnstone if they are relegated to the Championship. (Telegraph)

Former England defender Sol Campbell is among those who have applied to replace Aidy Boothroyd as England Under-21 manager. Campbell, 46, who started his managerial career with Macclesfield in League Two in 2018, has been out of a job since leaving Southend United in June 2020. (Sun)

Real Madrid are monitoring Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, who could leave the Etihad for £75m. (Football Insider)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31 who is on loan at Tottenham this season, to Goodison Park next season. (El Chiringuito, via Sport Witness)

Chelsea could rival Manchester United and Liverpool for the signature of England winger Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund lowered their asking price for the 21-year-old. (Bild, via Football London)

The Bundesliga club will ask for around £85m for Sancho this summer, which is still more than Manchester United are willing to pay. (Eurosport)

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc says there is a “gentlemen’s agreement” with Sancho allowing him to leave this summer. (ARD, via Metro)

Leeds United are interested in Club Bruges’ 21-year-old Dutch winger Noa Lang. (Telegraph)

As 34-year-old defender David Luiz enters the final two months of his Arsenal contract, his representatives have begun to look for a new club for the Brazilian and have offered his services to a club in the US. (CBS Sports)

Women’s Super League side Manchester City are in the hunt to sign Bordeaux’s 24-year-old Jamaican striker Khadija Shaw, who is also being linked with a move to the US. (L’Equipe – in French)

Bayern Munich are interested in Inter Milan midfielder Achraf Hakimi, 22. Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on the Spaniard. (Express)

Tottenham will search for another striker in the summer, as they are not expected to take up the option to make Brazilian 26-year-old Carlos Vinicius’s loan move from Benfica a permanent one. (Sky Sports)

Norwich City’s 24-year-old midfielder Emi Buendia is in high demand, with Leeds United considering making a move for the Argentine who has been linked with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and West Ham, as well as Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal. (Footmercato – in French)

Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi, 26, will remain with Aston Villa next season after boss Dean Smith decided against making the 26-year-old available for a transfer. (Football Insider)

Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti has encouraged the Nerazzurri to try sign Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 30, ahead of their attempt to defend their Italian title next season. (Sky Sport Italia – in Italian)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing 27-year-old England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool in the summer. (Fichajes – in Spanish)

Barcelona have made initial contact with the representatives of Flamengo midfielder Gerson as they explore the possibility of signing the 23-year-old Brazilian. (ESPN – in Portuguese)

Lyon’s Dutch striker Memphis Depay, 27, is so keen to sign for Barcelona that he has already started house hunting in the Catalan city. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)

Massimiliano Allegri has stated his intention to return to football management and is being linked with a return to Juventus, while Real Madrid is seen as another option for the 53-year-old Italian. (Tuttosport – in Italian)

Roma and Inter Milan are in competition for the signature of Cagliari’s 25-year-old Uruguay midfielder Nahitan Nandez. (Calciomercato – in Italian)

Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Aston Villa’s 17-year-old English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. (Football Insider).



