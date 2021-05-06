Truck Crushes 2 Delta State University Final Year Students To Death (Graphic Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Two final year students of the Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka, Emmanuel Maduka and Timeyin Okoromadu, have been crushed to death by a cement-laden truck, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered By NaijaCover News Crew that the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 4, when the truck tried to avoid a motorcyclist and another vehicle plying the ever-busy Police station road in Abraka.

The truck skidded off the road and fell on the side where it crushed the victims, NaijaCover Learnt.

The two students of the Economic department were said to be best friends and were supposed to graduate in few months time. Late Emmanuel was reportedly a First Class student.

Videos of the scene shows Maduka’s body partly trapped under the trailer, and Timeyin lying on a side of the road while sympathisers made frantic efforts to rescue any other victim by unloading the cement truck.

It was further learnt that the truck driver ran away from the scene while the conductor was said to have been mobbed by angry residents before Police rescued him.

Spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident to The NaijaCover News Reporter on Wednesday May 5,

“I have two casualties for now. I don’t know if they have discovered another one. I know the conductor was rescued from being mobbed and is currently in our custody,” Bright stated.

See Graphic Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: Facebook User