Tuface Celebrates Birthday Of His Son, Justin Idibia (Photos)

Singer, Tuface Idibia took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the birthday of his son, Justin Agaba, today 7th May, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of Justin Idibia, Tuface wrote;

“Make way!! make way!! make way for the birthday boy @itsjustinbtw___
Happy new year my son!! As u be blessing to me na so blessing go follow u forever.
Super love always my son. Enjoy your day to the fullest!!!”
https://www.instagram.com/p/COkw51FJlEW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Justin was was born by Tuface’s Babymama, Pero Adeniyi.

