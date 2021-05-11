Two Robbery Suspects Die During Operation On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun State Police Command has killed two suspected armed robbers at Sagamu interchange along Lagos-Ibadan expressway while carrying out robbery operation.

Penpushing reports that, the Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi made this known in a statement, that the Divisional Headquarters of the Police in Sagamu received a distress call about the operation of the armed bandits, and raced to the scene.

The police spokesman said, the armed robbers sighting the police engaged them in gun duel, adding that the superior fireworks of the police led to the death of two of the gang, while others narrowly escaped with gunshot injuries

‘The two suspects were shot dead following a distress call received by the DPO Shagamu Division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, at about 9 pm, that a robbery operation was going on at Shagamu interchange and that one of their victims has been seriously injured’, he explained.

‘Upon the distress call, the DPO quickly led his patrol team to the scene where they met the robbers attacking another person one Agba Enoch. The team engaged them in gun duel at the end of which two members of the gang were fatally injured, while others escaped with gunshot injuries’,Oyeyemi said.

Penpushing further reports that, the Command Public Relations Officer said,items recovered from the gang include: three handsets, one mock guns, one electric clipper, three ATM cards and one blood stained cutlass.

The police image maker said in the statement that the injured victim, Adekunle Adewale, who was seriously matcheted on the head, as at the time of filing this report had been rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Penpushing reports that, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who commended the gallantry display of his men, has directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang, with the view to bring them to justice, and equally appealed to members of the public, especially hospital, to quickly alert the police if anybody with gunshot injuries is seen in their area.

