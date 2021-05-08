Uduak Akpan Bathes Victims With Acid, Cuts Private Parts After Killing Them (Photos)

By on No Comment

According to one Dr Penkking on twitter, Uduak Frank Akpan specialized in luring and kidnapping job seekers, youth Corp members, students and pupils, killing them, cutting off their sensitive parts, bury them in shallow graves then exhume their bones after decaying to sell off for more rituals.

To speed up the decay process, he would pour acid on his victims’ body after killing them before burying them. Several Containers of raw acid were found in the crime scene.

‘I will be released soon. Don’t you know me?” Those were his first words when he was arrested.

Uduak Frank Akpan specialized in luring and kidnapping job seekers, youth Corp members, students and pupils, killing them, cutting off their sensitive parts, bury them in shallow graves then exhume their bones after decaying to sell off for more rituals
#JusticeForHinyUmoren

https://mobile.twitter.com/drpenking/status/1390624175770017793

Uduak Akpan Bathes Victims With Acid, Cuts Private Parts After Killing Them (Photos) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.