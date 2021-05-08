Uduak Akpan Bathes Victims With Acid, Cuts Private Parts After Killing Them (Photos)

According to one Dr Penkking on twitter, Uduak Frank Akpan specialized in luring and kidnapping job seekers, youth Corp members, students and pupils, killing them, cutting off their sensitive parts, bury them in shallow graves then exhume their bones after decaying to sell off for more rituals.

To speed up the decay process, he would pour acid on his victims’ body after killing them before burying them. Several Containers of raw acid were found in the crime scene.

‘I will be released soon. Don’t you know me?” Those were his first words when he was arrested.

