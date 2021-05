What a feeling!

Chelsea are the champions of Europe – again!

Cesar Azpilicueta became the second Chelsea captain to lift the Champions League trophy, quickly followed by all of his team-mates, following our 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.

As always, we were on hand to capture all the celebrations and we’ve picked out 10 images that every Chelsea fan around the world needs to see!

Chelseafc.com