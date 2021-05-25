UNIBEN Student Declared Missing In Lagos After Leaving Home To Cook For Someone (Pix)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

An undergraduate of the University of Benin, Olive Ize-Iyamu, has been declared missing by her family.

According to her older sister Constant Ebonugwu, She last spoke with Olive on May 17.

"I spoke to Olive on Monday, 17th of May. She was supposed to be in school. She is a student of UNIBEN, department of Microbiology.

When I spoke to her on Monday, she said she was in school. I came back from work on Tuesday, I tried calling her but it didn’t go through. I felt it was network issues. On Wednesday through till Sunday, I tried reaching her it didn’t go through. I became worried. I asked my older brother if he had heard from her, he said no and that he was trying to reach her but her number wasn’t going through.

I said okay, no need for worry. ”

Constant said she later received a message from one of their cousins, Nosa, asking if she had heard from Olive. She said Nosa who resides in Ajah, told her that they need to look for Olive as he has not heard from her for over 9 days.

”I called three of her friends who I had their numbers who were in her school. I still didn’t understand that she was in Lagos. I still thought she was in school. So I quickly called her hostel mates and they said they hadn’t seen her for like two weeks or so and that she had not been in school. So I had to call Nosa back and asked Nosa that when did he speak to Olive and where did she tell him she was.

That was when Nosa opened up to me that Olive has been in his place in Ajah for over three weeks. He said she dressed up and said she was going to see someone, that she got an order to cook for someone as the person paid money into her account. I said cook? Does Olive cook for people? He said that was the story Olive told him. He said it has been 9 days he last heard from her.

I said instead of wasting time, let me put it on social media. Anybody can help. I called my Dad, I called my elder brother and Nosa went to the Surulere police station. They were asked to go to Ajah yesterday but nothing has been done. We were asking them to send a request to the line she uses so they can give us her last call because Nosa said she used Uber. If we can trace the Uber driver. The police said they don’t have network. I went to the communication company she uses, they said they cannot give me and that it is a confidential message and that it has to be from the police. We are just stuck. Nothing is being done apart from the social media buzz that I started.

Anyone with useful information should please contact the nearest police station or this number 08033212311.

