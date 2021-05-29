UNIZIK Denies Fixing Exams To Collide With Biafra Day Sit-At-Home

Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has dismissed a viral post on social media platforms which alleged that the Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Esimone dared Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on the group’s planned sit-at- home by fixing exam for students on Monday March 31, 2021.

Countering the viral content as misleading and mischievous, the University’s Acting Head of Information and Public Relations, Chika Gladys Eneh referred reporters to an earlier public notice issued by the university on 26th May 2021 which disclosed that the university, following its revised academic calendar earlier distorted by the COVID-19 pandemic, concluded its second semester exams on Friday May 28, 2021.

The release noted that students proceeded on immediate vacation which will elapse on June 11, 2021 while academic activities for a new session will commence on June 14, 2021.

Giving further clarification on the matter, former secretary of the University School of Postgraduate Studies, Chinedu Eliyahs noted that the Vice Chancellor cannot unilaterally fix exams for any department or faculty since the university operates by committee system.

“Those familiar with the university system should know that our University operates by Committee System. Therefore, the VC cannot single handedly fix exams for any department or faculty. There’s a University Timetable Committee, which revised the academic calendar soon after the Covid-19 lockdown and ASUU strike.

“This was presented at the 204th Senate meeting held on 27th January, 2021 for consideration and approval. By the said revised UNIZIK academic calendar approved by Senate, all semester exams should end by today – Friday, 28 May, 2021.

“Consequently, UNIZIK students are supposed to be on a short vacation till 11th June, 2021. There is therefore no truth whatsoever in the rumour making rounds on social media that the VC fixed any exams on the 31st of May, 2021” he said.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/unizik-denies-fixing-exams-to-collide-with-biafra-day-sit-at-home/