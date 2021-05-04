Unknown Gunmen: 2000 Pastors Pray For Governor Umahi In Ebonyi State (Photos)

Unknown Gunmen : Over 2000 Pastors Pray For Gov. Umahi In Ebonyi State (Photos)

By Wisdom Nwedene

Over two thousand Pastors have embarked on fasting and praying in Ebonyi State for Governor David Nweze Umahi, Igbere TV reports.

IGBERE TV gathered that the prayer was organised by Ebonyi State Government following the insecurity ravaging the country.

IGBERE TV recalls that unknown gunmen shot two soldiers dead last week at a security checkpoint in Ebonyi State.

The army officials were on a stop-and-search duty at the checkpoint, in an area called Timber Junction, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, when the gunmen inside a white bus opened fire at them, killing two of the soldiers.

A private security personnel attached to a nearby filling station was also shot dead, while several persons sustained injuries.

The gunmen were said to have carted away rifles belonging to the slain soldiers.

The attack threw the two busy towns of Amasiri and Afikpo into panic, as residents, especially petty traders hurriedly packed their goods and went home.

https://igberetvnews.com/1389148/unknown-gunmen-2000-pastors-pray-gov-umahi-ebonyi-state-photos/