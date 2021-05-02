Connect on Linked in

Unknown Gunmen Attack Another Police Station In Ebonyi, One Officer Killed!

Unknown gunmen have attacked Abaomege Police Station in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Igbere TV has learnt.

IGBERE TV gathered that the attack which occurred on Saturday night claimed the life of one police officer on duty.

A police source, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen attacked the station with dangerous arms.

“Yes some unknown gunmen attacked Abomege police station and a policeman was killed while another was hospitalized following injuriew sustained in the attack,” the source stated.

The injured policeman is receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

