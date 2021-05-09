Unknown Gunmen: Ebonyi Government Ends 7-Day Fasting & Prayer (Photos)

Unknown Gunmen : Ebonyi State Govt Ends Seven Days Fasting & Prayer (Photos)

By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government under the leadership of Governor David Nweze Umahi on Saturday ended the seven days fasting and prayer which was aimed at seeking the face of God over the insecurity ravaging the country, Igbere TV reports.

IGBERE TV reports that the Fasting and Prayer were organised in partnership with the Ebonyi State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Speaking after the seven days Fasting and Prayer, Governor Umahi said he fully trust in God that their prayers have been answered.

According to Governor Umahi, “I am happy and I fully trust in God that our prayers have been answered.”

“In a special way, I thank the CAN and our Bishops for standing in the gap in this period of crisis. The peace we have enjoyed within these 6 years of our administration is all by the grace of God in partnership with our Pastors.”

“My dear wife has been my great partner in progress knowing that combining office work and fasting and Prayers are not easy jobs but she has always been by my side and keeps the home running.”

“I thank the Deputy Governor, the Speaker, EXCO members, and members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for their partnership both before and in this time we are seeking the face of God.”

“We engaged in these Fasting and Prayers because we believe in God and believe that when we seek the face of God, he will answer us.”

“To God be the Glory.”

Source: https://igberetvnews.com/1389422/unknown-gunmen-ebonyi-state-govt-ends-seven-days-fasting-prayer-photos/