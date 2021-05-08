Unknown Gunmen Kill Six Policemen In Akwa Ibom

Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked Odoro Ikpe Police Station, in Ini LGA of Akwa Ibom State, killing six officers on duty.

DAILY POST gathered that the assailants invaded the police station Saturday morning and gunned down six officers while others were injured.

When contacted, by DAILY POST correspondent, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Odiko S. Ogbeche confirmed the incident.

The PPRO, however, was unable to give details of the incident, stating that the Commissioner of Police was already at the scene for an on the spot assessment.

He said the level of casualty would be unveiled after the assessment.



