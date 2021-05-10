Unknown Gunmen: Police Barricade Major Roads Leading To Stations In Rivers (Photos)

The Rivers State police command has blocked entrances to its stations over the rising case of insecurity and attacks on its facilities in the state, IgbereTV has learned.

This follows the attacks on three police formations in the state during the weekend resulting in the death of at least seven police officers.

According to PortCity, the command took protective measures by blocking the roads leading to their stations with hopes to stop the stations from being attacked by unknown gunmen.

This has naturally caused traffic buildup in certain parts of the state, especially the Elekahia-Stadium axis of Port Harcourt.

Another axis experiencing huge traffic due to the blocking of the access road is the Rumuokoro-Rukpoku access road.

The command had on Saturday confirmed the killing of seven of its personnel by the rampaging unknown gunmen, promising to arrest perpetrators of the crime.

