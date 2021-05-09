Unknown Gunmen Sack Another Police Station In Abia State, Set Facility Ablaze (Photo)

Ubani Market Police station in Bende Local Government Area, Abia State has been set ablaze by Unknown Gunmen in the early hours of today, Sunday, May 9, 2021.

At the moment, IgbereTV can not confirm if there were casualties from the attack.

Effort to speak with the Abia state Police PRO, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna was unsuccessful as calls to his phone number were not answered nor returned.

https://igberetvnews.com/1389465/breaking-unknown-gunmen-sack-ubani-police-station-abia-state-set-facility-ablaze-photo/