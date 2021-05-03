US Catholic School Teacher ‘Seduced’ Student Aged 15, Had Sex With Him In Her Car

TEACHER ‘BUSTED’ Catholic high school teacher, 21, ‘seduced 15-year-old student and had sex with him in her car’

A CATHOLIC high school teacher has been accused of “seducing a 15-year-old student and having sex with him in her car”.

Corissa McCalister, 21, of Steubenville, Ohio, who teaches Spanish at the Central Catholic High School was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of sexual battery, according to Harrison Country prosecutor Lauren Knight.

McCalister was released from jail after posting $100,000 bail.

None of the allegations happened on school grounds.

The mother of the alleged victim, a student at the school, told school staff about the allegations according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

County Sheriff Joe Myers the main incident occurred March 30, 2021 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds when McCalister drove the teenage male student home from a track meet.

Myers alleged McCalistser parked at the fairgrounds in Cadiz, Ohio, and had sex with the juvenile, reports WTRF.

McCalister is also an assistant track coach and head cross-country coach at the school, according to the report.

According to her LinkedIn profile, McCalister graduated from St Francis University Loretto, Pennsylvania, in 2020, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish education and minors in English literature and Spanish health services.

“I am deeply saddened by news of the allegations and I offer my prayers for healing for the victim and the victim’s family as well as the Catholic Central school community,” Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton said in a news release.

McCalister has been put on administrative leave, according to Principal Thomas Costello.



