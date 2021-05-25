Van Vicker Celebrates His Daughter’s 15th Birthday (Photo)

Ghanian actor Van Vicker’s took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 2nd daughter’s 15th birthday today March 25, IgbereTV reports.

He shared a photo of his beautiful child and called her the “perfect” daughter.

He wrote:

“I am blessed. Another year, a new age. You are the apotheosis of a ‘perfect’ daughter. Ji-an my Chichi. 15years today hooray! You are blessed. Be all that you want to be. Happy birthday my princess. I love you. Daddy. #birthdaygirl #daddysgirl #vanvicker #theyounggodfather”



