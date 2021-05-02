Video Of Boko Haram Allegedly Converting Residents In Niger State Is Fake – Governor

Curled from this thread that hit FP

The news was disxovered to be Fake news by the state government and The Cable news

Abubakar Bello, governor of Niger, has debunked a purported video of Boko haram members converting residents of the state to Islam.

In the viral video, many residents especially women could be seen gathered in what appeared to be a remote location.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, shared it to his 970,000 followers on Twitter and wrote: “Boko Haram and ISWA forcefully converting people to Islam in the parts of Niger state that they have captured, conquered, occupied and flown their flag.”

Bello, however, disproved the claim, saying the video is not from Nigeria.

TheCable also found that it emanated from Kolia, a town in Ivory Coast.

The Governor Said: “This widely shared video on social media is totally misleading and the work of those who wish to see the country up in flames. This video is an old video that does NOT even originate from Nigeria, talk more of Niger State.

“As citizens, we should rather use our vantage position to complement the peace efforts of the government than spread fake news, cause disunity, raise unnecessary alarm capable of causing disaffection among the peace-loving people of Niger State and Nigeria at large.”

The viral video surfaced days after Boko Haram insurgents reportedly hoisted their flag in a community in Niger after sacking residents.



