Vote An Aspirant That Has Capacity To Win Election – Maduka ‘MR Evidence’ Says (Pics)

2021: Vote a Aspirant that has capacity to win election, Maduka urges stakeholders as he was Nicknamed “MR EVIDENCE”

A Governorship Aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra Gubernatorial poll, Dr. Godwin Maduka, a Philanthropist and International Doctor has received the acknowledgements of Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) during his tour across the three Senatorial Zones of the state ahead of her primary elections on the 26th of June 2021.

According to AnambraUpdate, Dr. Godwin Maduka earned the nickname of “Mr. Evidence”, from Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party after reviewing the extensiveness of his verifiable contributions in making Anambra better, as he presents his prospective vision of ensuring the best for his people if given the chance to lead Anambra state under the Party’s umbrella.

He was commended by stakeholders of the Party ahead her primary elections on June 26th 2021 during his recent tour across Anambra state to intimate them of his outstanding contributions in several areas of development for Anambra state. During his tour, Dr. Maduka highlighted some of the impacts he has made to improve and secure better living conditions for “Ndi Anambra” while urging them to vote a candidate that has capacity to win election for the party

Some of his outstanding contributions include the construction of three bridges linking several Communities in his state, the construction of over 100 km road, the recently built 17 storey world class international research institute in Anambra state and the construction of a four storey building which accommodates Trinity hospital and Maternity.

Dr. Godwin touched all sectors including the educational sector with the construction of Academic Facilities, including primary and secondary schools, a world class barracks for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, a standard divisional Police headquarters to improve security, which was inaugurated by former IG Mike Okiro with additional donations of Innosson trucks and the building of both a magistrate court and a high Court in the State. Amongst other notable impact-projects of Dr. Maduka is the construction of Afor market, a Civic center, community halls, post office and donation of electricity transformers to boost electricity in several rural areas in Anambra State.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNk357T27P8

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/05/2021-vote-aspirant-that-has-capacity-to.html?m=1