Was Hadiza Bala Usman Suspended As NPA MD Because Of This Tweet?

A tweet made by Hadiza Bala Usman in February 2021, condemning the insecurity in Nigeria, has resurfaced after her reported suspension as the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Hadiza Bala Usman had tweeted:

The state of insecurity in the country that has led to the kidnap of Kagara boys and Zamfara girls need to be addressed URGENTLY…We can’t go on like this! Rescue our children and Secure our country that’s all we ask ���…#SecureNorth #SecureNigeria.



https://twitter.com/hadizabalausman/status/1365558299064696832?s=19

Did the tweet lead to her suspension?