We Are Committed To Building Better, Stronger Future For Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians that his government is committed to building a better and secure environment for Lagosians.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed his committemrnt while giving his remarks at the opening ceremony of the 3rd session of the 34th synod of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) held at Our Savior’s church, Tafawa Balewa, Lagos.

Commending the diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye on the synod theme: “Value of Life, Faith and Ministry: Charting A New Course”, Sanwo-Olu said his government will ensure Lagos remains safe and secure with far reaching support to security operatives.

He reinstated his administration’s commitment to the continued provision of adequate security of lives and properties of Lagosians, saying it remains a major priority of his government.

In his words: “I know that some of you don’t sleep with your two eyes closed, while some drive with a lot of apprehension of what may happen. We know we have issues to deal with as a country, concerning the security challenges. But I am assuring you that Lagos State will certainly take the lead in ensuring security of lives and properties.

Our administration is committed to ensure Lagos State is secured and prosperous and which will eventually metamorphose to a state everybody will be proud of.”

Also speaking, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye called for collective effort to wrestle the ship of the Nigerian state from total wreck, amidst gripping insecurity being fueled by kidnappings, banditry and insurgency.

The cleric lamented the ripple effect of insecurity that has led to economic reports in recent weeks showing high inflation rate, the likes of which has not been witnessed in this nation for a long time.



