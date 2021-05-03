We Were Justified In Not Supporting Buhari – Pa Fasoranti

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere on Sunday described the recent crisis of confidence among ethnic groups in the country as justifying its opposition to the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in his first and second terms.

The Leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, said insecurity, corruption, and nepotism ravaging the Buhari administration validated its reservations about his suitability for the presidency in both the 2015 and 2019 elections.



Fasoranti spoke after the 70th-anniversary thanksgiving service of the Ondo State chapter of Afenifere at Saint David’s Cathedral, Akure.

According to him, corruption and nepotism are the hallmarks of the Buhari administration since he assumed office six years ago.

Fasoranti said: “We were justified in not supporting President Muhammadu Buhari. He has not been doing well; that is why we did not support him. There is insecurity in the land. There is corruption everywhere.

“All those who committed one crime or the other, he left them in office to continue their nefarious activities. Those who he is supposed to sack, he left them in office. Thank God, we did not support him in his elections.

“My daughter was killed in Ore on her way to Lagos for no reason; up till now, they have not concluded the trial. I know justice will be done.”

Speaking on the 70th anniversary of the group, Fasoranti said it had not been easy for the group, especially during the military regime when members were sent to prison or in exile for championing democracy.

