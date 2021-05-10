We Will Comply, We Are On Same Page – Oyo Govt Reacts To Supreme Court Judgement

https://www.nairaland.com/6542452/supreme-court-nullifies-makindes-sack

The Oyo State Government stated on Monday that it was on the same page with the Justices of the Supreme Court in its May 7, 2021 ruling, which ordered the payment of salaries and allowances of the dissolved chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state.

The state government in a statement made public in Ibadan said that as a believer in the rule of law and as a government with the utmost respect for the Supreme Court, it will comply with the ruling of the apex court.

In the statement endorsed by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, the government declared that it had showcased its commitment to paying off the dissolved chairmen and councillors as far back as February 2020, when its negotiation team, pursuant to the out-of-court order of the Oyo State High Court, offered the council chairmen and councillors the same condition which the Supreme Court just affirmed.

According to the statement, the Government of Oyo State will comply with the order of the apex court once the details of the ruling are made available.

The statement read: “We are on the same page with the Supreme Court of the land on the ruling which ordered the payment of salaries and allowances of the dissolved local governments.

“The apex court in its decision rejected the dissolution, affirmed that the tenure of the council chairmen had lapsed, while also asking that the state pay salaries and allowances due to them till the end of their tenure.

“The Court also awarded a cost of N20 million and asked the Attorney General of Oyo State to file an affidavit of compliance latest August 7, 2021.

“A similar decision was given against the Government of Katsina State, with the same cost of N20 million awarded against it.

“As far as we are concerned, the Supreme Court, by that judgment, made a policy decision, being a policy court. It was apparently sending a message to states in its attempt to protect elected local governments councils.

“Recall that the state government had long before the ruling of the Supreme Court offered to pay the salaries and allowances of the dissolved local government chairmen. The said council chairmen scuttled the bid at the time because they came up with absolute terms, insisting that they must return to the councils with all their aides.

“The government of Oyo State has full respect for the Judiciary and the Supreme Court of the land and as a believer in the rule of law, the state will comply with the order to pay the salaries of dissolved local government chairmen.”



Explainer: What Supreme Court orders Makinde to pay sacked council officials

When the Supreme Court invalidated the sacking of elected council officials by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, it has monetary implications.

This was because the apex court also ordered Makinde to pay the accumulated salaries and allowances of the fired officials.

The settlement estimated to be around N3.7 billion, will be shared among 68 chairmen, 68 vice-chairmen and 610 councillors.

They had two years left on their tenure before they were fired by Governor ‘Seyi Makinde as soon as he officially became governor of Oyo State.

According to data, each chairman is entitled to N3,181,611 in salaries and allowances per annum, while each vice-chairman is entitled to N2,803,392 in salaries and allowances.

The LCD Councillors are also entitled to N2.4 million per annum each.

A rough estimate of the debt, which the Supreme Court ordered the governor to pay by August, shows that the chairmen will be paid a total of N432.6 million.

Vice-chairmen will receive N381.2 million and the councillors will receive N2.9billion, bringing the total to an estimated N3.7billion.

A severance package is not included in this settlement.

