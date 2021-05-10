Wearing A Wedding Ring: A Tradition Or A Necessity?

A lot of people will probably be wondering what the symbol of a couple’s union was before the advent of wedding rings. This question has been buzzing on for ages but, no one seems to have a cogent answer to this question. Wedding rings are a form of identification for married couples and, these rings signifies the bond they share. The instant you see a woman spotting double rings on her left third finger, you’ll just know that she’s married; same is also applicable to the man. Wedding rings come in different shapes and sizes and patterns and, couples have the liberty to rock whichever one they want to. But, what’s with the wedding rings thing though? A tradition or a necessity?

Wearing a wedding ring, either as a man or a woman, automatically attracts some form of honour to you. People see you and accord you respect because you’re “married” and, this is basically because marriage is such an honourable institution. Wearing a wedding ring was visibly passed down to us as a norm through the white men that introduced white/church weddings and, during wedding ceremonies, the couple’s rings are blessed by a priest or pastor before the couple wears them. From then till date, wearing a wedding ring has become a constant tradition that has now become a part of our culture and, we love and take it to heart. Couples now rock several colours of wedding rings ranging from deep green, dark blue, black and the likes. The conventional gold and/or silver rings are gradually being pushed away by these new colours and, in no distant time, they too will become a tradition like their predecessors.

A wedding ring, ideally, is supposed to be a symbol of love between a married couple but, some couples, especially the make folk, find it irksome spotting their wedding band all the time. They feel its more like a burden so, they tend to wear it occasionally. To them, wearing a wedding ring is a formality because they already know that they’re married to their woman. More like, they don’t need to prove anything to anyone that they’re married. These kind of people see wearing a wedding ring as a not-so-compulsory thing that they’re cool with.

On the other hand, there are some women too who don’t fancy wearing their wedding rings all the time. They’d rather wear them to occasions and, in the event that they’re not hanging out, they keep it in their bags. Although some women stop wearing their wedding rings because their ring finger has grown fatter than the ring itself, some wear just one of the rings to let people know that they’re married. In other words, whether you’re wearing a wedding ring as a tradition or a necessity, be sure that you’re doing what suits you. If you’re a lover of rings, there are tons of wedding rings vendors that you can make quality choices from. The bottom line is to be happy and at peace with your partner.Source:

https://flipmemes.com/2021/04/15/wearing-a-wedding-ring-a-tradition-or-a-necessity/