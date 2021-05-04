Web Programming Language Vs Content Management Systems

I am an amateur web designer and programmer for now , and i really don’t understand why I should (kind of) waste long hard hours learning web programming languages like Php, Javascript , html and others when there are Content Management Systems all over the internet that would help me get around and make relatively similar websites with less stress and in a much quicker time .

Please i would appreciate if anyone who is more informed than i am , could please explain to me.

